  • Man taken into custody following SWAT situation in Wilkinsburg

    8 PM UPDATE: There is new information regarding the SWAT situation that ended in a man being taken into custody Wednesday. 

    Police were looking for Dwayne Owens, who is on state parole for firearm-related offenses, police told Channel 11. 

    Marlisa Goldsmith talked to Dwayne Owens after his arrest -- hear what he confessed to, on 11 at 11.

    Police said Owens ran from Pittsburgh police prior to Wednesday's incident. When his parole officer located him at a residence on Rebecca Avenue in Wilkinsburg, police said Owens refused to come out. 

    Based on his "history of violence," Allegheny County SWAT was called to the scene, police told Channel 11. Owens was taken into custody without incident shortly after SWAT personnel arrived. 

    7:18 PM UPDATE: SWAT personnel have left the scene but Wilkinsburg police remain.

    7:05 PM UPDATE: A man has exited the home that police are focused on with his hands up. A SWAT team is now preparing to enter.

    SWAT personnel are staged at a scene in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday night.

    Allegheny County confirmed police activity in the 400 block of Rebecca Avenue around 6 p.m.

    Neighbors in the residential area say the activity is unusual for their quiet street.

