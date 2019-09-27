PITTSBURGH - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Crucible Street and Woodlow Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim – a man in his early 20s – suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He wasn’t identified.
The victim was taken via ambulance to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Investigators did not release any information about a suspected shooter, and the investigation is ongoing.
