  • Man taken to hospital after possibly being hit by van

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he may have been hit by a van.

    The man fell at the corner of Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue.

    He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

    The driver of the van stayed with him until police arrived and was cooperating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories