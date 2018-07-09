Man taken to hospital after possibly being hit by van

PITTSBURGH - A 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he may have been hit by a van.
The man fell at the corner of Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver of the van stayed with him until police arrived and was cooperating.
