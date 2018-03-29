  • Man taken to hospital after stolen car pursuit in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    A man is in custody after a stolen car pursuit in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, according to police.

    Police said they spotted the stolen vehicle around 11 a.m. and attempted to pull the car over. The driver fled, and the pursuit began, according to police.

    Police said the pursuit in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood ended after they put down a spike strip at Ridge and Allegheny avenues.

    The driver ended up crashing into a telephone pole and a fence on North Franklin Street, police said.

    K-9 units tracked down the suspect after he tried to run away and bit him, according to officials.

    The suspect was taken away in an ambulance and charges are pending his release from the hospital, police said.

     
     

