Man taken to hospital when van accidentally strikes him

PITTSBURGH - A man driving a van accidentally hit an older man walking on a Pittsburgh road, according to firefighters.
The accident happened at the corner of Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue.
The older man who was hit was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver of the van was cooperating with police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Protesters: Person taken to hospital after car drives through rally for Antwon Rose
- Live updates: 5 reportedly evacuated from Thai cave in mission to rescue soccer team, coach
- Man, dogs attacked by coyote
- RAW VIDEO: Inside the Thailand cave rescue
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}