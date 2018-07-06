Man takes entire cash register from local Subway, police say

PITTSBURGH - A 56-year-old man is in the Allegheny County Jail tonight after robbing a Subway restaurant in Carrick.
According to a criminal complaint that Channel 11 obtained a copy of , Daniel Maloney walked into the sandwich shop yesterday holding a knife and demanded money.
He eventually stole the entire cash register drawer.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is finding out more about exactly what happened from employees at the restaurant and is talking to shoppers about the incident for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
