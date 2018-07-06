  • Man takes entire cash register from local Subway, police say

    PITTSBURGH - A 56-year-old man is in the Allegheny County Jail tonight after robbing a Subway restaurant in Carrick.

    According to a criminal complaint that Channel 11 obtained a copy of , Daniel Maloney walked into the sandwich shop yesterday holding a knife and demanded money.

    He eventually stole the entire cash register drawer.

