  • Man transported to hospital after being shot in West Mifflin

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A man was shot inside an apartment building at the West Mifflin Estates on Monday.

    Allegheny County 911 said they received a call around 4:10 p.m. for the man shot in the 200 block of A Drive.

    The man was transported to a local trauma center.

    County homicide detectives are responding, and the Allegheny County medical examiner is the on scene. 

