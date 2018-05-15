BUTLER, Pa. - A man was trapped in his truck after a giant tree fell on it during Tuesday afternoon's storms.
Alan Free was doing landscaping work on Old Plank Road in Butler when the storms approached. As he took shelter inside his truck, a giant tree fell on it, trapping him inside. He wasn't hurt.
PHOTOS: Tree falls onto truck, traps man inside
We're talking to Free about the experience for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
