Man tried to lure girls at lemonade stand into van, police say

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. - South Fayette Township police are searching for a suspect who tried to lure a group of girls into his van at their lemonade stand last week.
There were five girls, ages 7 to 12.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., we're talking to police about their efforts to make the community aware and catch the man.
They told police the man looked to be in his mid-40s and approached their lemonade stand.
The girls told police he kept trying to get them to come check out some of the items he had inside.
He attempted to put a piece of his clothing on one of the girls, asking if she wanted to try it on.
A girl pulled out her phone and said she was calling her parents. He quickly got into his van and left.
