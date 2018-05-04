Man tries fighting officers after crashing car as fans leave Pens game

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a DUI crash that left a car on its roof after Thursday night’s Penguins game.
The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in the area of Bedford Avenue.
Officials said the driver, David Hunter, of Cranberry, struck a guardrail while pulling out of a lot. The car then went down a small hillside and landed on its roof.
As officers responded, Hunter tried to fight with them, officials said. One officer was injured.
Charges against Hunter include driving under the influence, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
