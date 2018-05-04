Man tries fighting officers after crashing SUV as fans leave Pens game

PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a DUI crash that left an SUV on its roof after Thursday night’s Penguins game, authorities said.
The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in the area of Bedford Avenue.
Officials said the driver, David Hunter, of Cranberry, struck a toll booth while pulling out of a lot. The SUV then went down a small hillside and landed on its roof.
Police said Hunter’s girlfriend said he drank too much and got into the SUV, despite the efforts of her and their friends to stop him.
As officers responded, Hunter tried to fight with them, officials said. He kicked and shoved, injuring an officer who had to be treated at a hospital.
Hunter was also hospitalized and will be taken to jail upon his release.
Charges against Hunter include driving under the influence, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
TRENDING NOW:
- 5 local doctors charged with illegally giving out controlled substances
- Sandra Bullock stalker found dead after Los Angeles-area SWAT standoff
- Police seek to ID Zodiac Killer through DNA after success with Golden State Killer
- VIDEO: Police: Special Olympics organizer falsely claimed 600 medals were stolen
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}