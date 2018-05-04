  • Man tries fighting officers after crashing SUV as fans leave Pens game

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a DUI crash that left an SUV on its roof after Thursday night’s Penguins game, authorities said.

    The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in the area of Bedford Avenue.

    Officials said the driver, David Hunter, of Cranberry, struck a toll booth while pulling out of a lot. The SUV then went down a small hillside and landed on its roof.

    Police said Hunter’s girlfriend said he drank too much and got into the SUV, despite the efforts of her and their friends to stop him.

    As officers responded, Hunter tried to fight with them, officials said. He kicked and shoved, injuring an officer who had to be treated at a hospital.

    Hunter was also hospitalized and will be taken to jail upon his release.

    Charges against Hunter include driving under the influence, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

