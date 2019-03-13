Man trying to break into police officer's home comes face-to-face with him

CANONSBURG, Pa. - A man attempted to burglarize a police officer's home in Washington County, police said.
David Maga, 54, can be seen on surveillance video encountering a Canonsburg police officer at his front door as he allegedly tried to break in.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., why the police chief said his officer showed "incredible restraint."
