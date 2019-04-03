0 Man trying to break up altercation ends up as victim, tracks down suspect on Instagram

PITTSBURGH - A man trying to break up an altercation in Pittsburgh ended up as the victim, according to police.

Now someone has been arrested for the violent beating in Oakland at the intersection of Atwood and Louise streets.

The victim tracked the suspect down using social media.

According to the criminal complaint, the man told police he noticed:

“Residents of the area were berating/harassing another pedestrian from their porch.”

But when he intervened, he told police, a man began shoving him, knocked him to the ground and then punched him repeatedly.

The victim's injuries were so bad he had to undergo surgery.

He told police he believed the attacker was a University of Pittsburgh student.

He and a few friends took matters into their own hands, finding the Instagram page for the suspect, Derek Zgreggan. Police investigated and arrested him.

According to the criminal complaint:

“Zgraggan posted a photograph of his knuckles which were covered in visible blood shortly after the initial incident occurred.”

Zgreggan is facing serious charges including aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

