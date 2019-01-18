Man turns himself in for downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH - A man turned himself in to police Thursday after a shooting that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.
Roy Johnson, 23, faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person for the Jan. 7 shooting on Liberty Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint, Johnson showed up at a Pittsburgh police station after he said he saw reports on the news that he was a person of interest in the shooting.
Johnson told a witness to the shooting that he was walking down Liberty Avenue when the other man ran at him while yelling, the complaint said. Johnson said the man’s hand was in his pocket and he thought he had a gun, so he pulled his own gun.
Johnson claimed he was scared and took off, police said.
