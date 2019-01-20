ERNEST BOROUGH, Pa. - A man is under investigation after police discovered a suspected meth lab inside an Indiana County home.
On Friday, state police said they responded to a residence on Main Street in Ernest Borough around 5:30 p.m. after receiving information about a suspected meth lab.
When they arrived, troopers obtained consent to search the home from a resident inside, according to police. During the search, troopers found items consistent with a meth lab in the basement and in the garage of the home, police said.
Police said there were also two juveniles in the residence at the time.
Police said an additional search was done outside and near the garage, where they found garbage bags containing more items consistent with a meth lab.
The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team responded to the scene to safely process, inventory and collect the items found during the search, police said.
Police said a 39-year-old man from Ernest, Pennsylvania, is being investigated.
Several charges, including endangering the welfare of children and operating a methamphetamine laboratory and illegal dumping of methamphetamine waste, are pending against the man.
