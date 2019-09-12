  • Man used cell phone to record other men in Pitt bathrooms, police say

    PITTSBURGH - A man was caught using his cell phone to record other men in several bathrooms on Pitt's campus, according to police.

    A criminal complaint details the incidents that happened back in April.

