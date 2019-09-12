PITTSBURGH - A man was caught using his cell phone to record other men in several bathrooms on Pitt's campus, according to police.
A criminal complaint details the incidents that happened back in April.
What we're learning about the man allegedly involved, on Channel 11 Morning News.
