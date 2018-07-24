  • Man uses two machetes to stab convenience store employee, police say

    PITTSBURGH - A man wielding two machetes stabbed a Cogo's store employee in Greenfield, according to police.

    Three customers jumped in to help the man, one of whom had to be taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

    The suspect is in custody.

