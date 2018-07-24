PITTSBURGH - A man wielding two machetes stabbed a Cogo's store employee in Greenfield, according to police.
Three customers jumped in to help the man, one of whom had to be taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
Cogo’s store employee stabbed by a man wielding two machetes in Greenfield. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/LjuaEZeofj— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) July 24, 2018
The suspect is in custody.
