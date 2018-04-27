Man using social media to find thief that stole son's birthday presents

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - A Turtle Creek man is hoping Facebook will help him catch the person whole stole his son's birthday presents.
Joshua Williams said when he came back from work late Monday night, his home on George Street was broken into and several large items were missing including his TV and the gifts.
What he's offering if the person responsible is caught and his message to the suspect, on 11 at 11.
“It was three days before his birthday and my mother sent a package up here from Florida. He never even got to open it,” Williams said.
Not long after reporting the crime to police, Williams posted the incident to Facebook calling on the Turtle Creek community to help.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bill Cosby found guilty on 3 counts of sexual assault
- Mother overdoses, child found wandering housing projects
- Singer Janelle Monae identifies as queer, pansexual in Rolling Stone interview
- VIDEO: Ringgold teacher charged in drug bust
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}