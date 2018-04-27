  • Man using social media to find thief that stole son's birthday presents

    Updated:

    TURTLE CREEK, Pa. - A Turtle Creek man is hoping Facebook will help him catch the person whole stole his son's birthday presents.

    Joshua Williams said when he came back from work late Monday night, his home on George Street was broken into and several large items were missing including his TV and the gifts.

    What he's offering if the person responsible is caught and his message to the suspect, on 11 at 11.

    “It was three days before his birthday and my mother sent a package up here from Florida. He never even got to open it,” Williams said.

    Not long after reporting the crime to police, Williams posted the incident to Facebook calling on the Turtle Creek community to help.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man using social media to find thief that stole son's birthday presents

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lengthy debris field after motorcycle crashes with car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community groups say, 'Amazon HQ2 Has No Home in Pgh'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Repeat DUI offender arrested again for DUI crash with toddler

  • Headline Goes Here

    RESCHEDULED: Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park gets new date