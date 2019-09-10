  • Man walking to work dies after being hit by car on Route 48

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man who was walking to work was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning in North Versailles, officials said.

    Allegheny County police said the 60-year-old man was hit just after 6 a.m. along Route 48/Mosside Boulevard, near Aldi Drive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

    The man, who has not been identified, was walking to Denny’s, where he worked as a dishwasher. His coworkers said they knew something was wrong when he never showed up for his shift because he is usually there an hour early.

    “It’s very upsetting. He’s a great guy and we are praying for him. We love him very much,” Denise Liscio, a coworker, said.

    Police said the driver, a 57-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

    Mosside Boulevard was closed in both directions between Wall Avenue and Route 30/Lincoln Highway for several hours.

    Allegheny County police are investigating the crash.

