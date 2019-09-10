NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - A man who was walking to work was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning in North Versailles, officials said.
Allegheny County police said the 60-year-old man was hit just after 6 a.m. along Route 48/Mosside Boulevard, near Aldi Drive. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The man, who has not been identified, was walking to Denny’s, where he worked as a dishwasher. His coworkers said they knew something was wrong when he never showed up for his shift because he is usually there an hour early.
“It’s very upsetting. He’s a great guy and we are praying for him. We love him very much,” Denise Liscio, a coworker, said.
Police said the driver, a 57-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Mosside Boulevard was closed in both directions between Wall Avenue and Route 30/Lincoln Highway for several hours.
Allegheny County police are investigating the crash.
RIGHT NOW: Pedestrian accident on Mosside Blvd in North Versailles. Manager at Denny’s confirms it was her employee that was hit by car. Road remains closed as County Investigators have just arrived to process the scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/I2735Q1Wnt— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 10, 2019
