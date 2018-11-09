Man wanted after claiming to be utility worker, robbing elderly person

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - Mount Pleasant police are looking for a man who claimed to be a utility worker then robbed an elderly person.
Police shared a picture of the man they say entered the home and went into the basement after saying he needed to check the wiring.
While in the basement, another person entered the house and stole $1,700 in cash.
Police said the people were in a gray SUV, possibly a Subaru or Kia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Pleasant Borough Police Dept. at 724-547-7210.
