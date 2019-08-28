PITTSBURGH - A man led police on a chase without his car’s headlights on early Tuesday morning starting in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident began after police got reports of shots fired on Ridgway Street.
Police said an officer saw a man, later identified as William Douglass, sitting in a car. Douglass drove away without turning the car’s headlights on when the officer went to ask if he saw anything, officials said.
The officer followed Douglass onto Bigelow Boulevard and tried to pull him over. Douglass stopped for a minute, but then took off again, according to police.
Douglass was pursued by police for a quarter-mile while the road was empty before calling it off because of the weather, police said.
Even after the initial chase was called off, police said two other officers saw Douglass speeding toward the U.S. Steel Tower, still with his car’s headlights off. He then hit the median and lost a hubcap, but still didn’t stop.
In all, police said Douglass went through eight red lights -- on Ross, Stanwix and West Carson streets -- and drove the wrong way for four blocks on Fourth Avenue.
Officers ended their pursuit near the Corliss Tunnel.
A warrant is out for Douglass’ arrest.
