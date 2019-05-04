CENTRAL CITY, Pa. - UPDATE 11:17 p.m. Friday: State police said Justin Hartman was taken into custody at a residence in Shade Township, Somorset County.
Pennsylvania State Police in the Somerset County area are searching for a man who they say may be armed with a rifle.
Justin Wade Hartman, 33, of Central City, is wanted for aggravated assault and other charges police say are related to a domestic dispute Thursday in Shade Township.
Hartman was reportedly seen earlier today at a home on Route 30 in Shade Township, but when troopers searched the area they were unable to find him.
Hartman is believed to be on foot, possibly carrying a .22 caliber rifle. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.
UPDATE: Hartman is believed to be on foot and does not have access to a vehicle. https://t.co/7Z8OoyoA8H— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) May 3, 2019
Anyone with information on Mr. Hartman’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Troop A, Somerset at 814-445-4104 or call 911.
