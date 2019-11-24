  • Man wanted for deadly Memorial Day shooting in Pittsburgh captured in Denver

    PITTSBURGH - A man who is accused of shooting two people on Memorial Day in Pittsburgh was captured in Colorado and extradited back to Allegheny County.

    Police said Jalaspian Charles, 32, shot a 34-year-old man and 15-year-old girl in the Hill District on May 27. 

    The man later died from his injuries, while the teen girl survived. 

    Investigators initially thought the suspected shooter was a woman based on surveillance images, but they identified Charles as the person responsible.

    U.S. Marshals found Charles in Denver on Oct. 28 and took him into custody. 

    He was extradited back to Pittsburgh on Saturday, where he will face numerous charges, including criminal homicide, possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

