  • Man wanted in 'quick change scam'

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police in Greensburg are searching for a suspect wanted for a "quick change scam."

    Investigators have an active arrest warrant out for Richard Gump.  Investigators said he’s been charged with theft by deception for an incident on March 3, at the Shop N Save on East Pittsburgh Street.  

    Police believe he is a transient, but he may be in Carmichaels, Green County.

    Anyone with information about Gump is asked to contact Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.  

