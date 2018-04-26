GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police in Greensburg are searching for a suspect wanted for a "quick change scam."
Investigators have an active arrest warrant out for Richard Gump. Investigators said he’s been charged with theft by deception for an incident on March 3, at the Shop N Save on East Pittsburgh Street.
Related Headlines
Police believe he is a transient, but he may be in Carmichaels, Green County.
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County's Most Wanted
Anyone with information about Gump is asked to contact Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.
TRENDING NOW:
- Elementary teacher one of dozens charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
- Teen was driving 106 mph in senior skip day crash that killed best friend, prosecutors say
- Police: Man shot to death while on way to mother's home
- VIDEO: Former police officer suspected as 'Golden State Killer'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}