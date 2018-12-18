Man wearing Santa suit attempted to lure children into car at elementary school, police say

PITTSBURGH - A man wearing a Santa suit is accused of trying to lure children into his car at an elementary school in Pittsburgh.
Police responded to Spring Hill Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for an attempted child luring.
Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for the latest developments.
Three students reported a man wearing a Santa suit was driving a white vehicle and attempted to lure them into his car, according to police.
Police said the vehicle is described as a four-door white Hyundai Sonata.
The driver of the car is a white man in his 40s with a medium build and a beard, police said.
Pittsburgh police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 412-323-7800.
TRENDING NOW:
- Actress, director Penny Marshall dead at 75
- Man left his 2 small children home alone while he tried to kill their mother, police say
- Pittsburgh council introduces 3 bills strengthening city gun laws
- VIDEO: Retired police K-9 dumped at shelter
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}