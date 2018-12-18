  • Man wearing Santa suit attempted to lure children into car at elementary school, police say

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man wearing a Santa suit is accused of trying to lure children into his car at an elementary school in Pittsburgh. 

    Police responded to Spring Hill Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for an attempted child luring.

    Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for the latest developments.

    Three students reported a man wearing a Santa suit was driving a white vehicle and attempted to lure them into his car, according to police.

    Police said the vehicle is described as a four-door white Hyundai Sonata.

    The driver of the car is a white man in his 40s with a medium build and a beard, police said.

    Pittsburgh police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 412-323-7800.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories