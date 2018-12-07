  • Man wearing Steelers foam fist wanted in sexual harassment incident

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need your help in finding a man who is a suspect in a sexual harassment incident in Pittsburgh.

    Investigators said the incident happened Dec. 3 at a Downtown building around 8 a.m.

    Investigators released surveillance pictures of the man wanted in connection with the incident.

    According to the pictures, the suspect appears to be wearing a giant foam Pittsburgh Steelers fist.

    Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the pictures is asked to contact Pittsburgh police.

