PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police need your help in finding a man who is a suspect in a sexual harassment incident in Pittsburgh.
Investigators said the incident happened Dec. 3 at a Downtown building around 8 a.m.
Investigators released surveillance pictures of the man wanted in connection with the incident.
According to the pictures, the suspect appears to be wearing a giant foam Pittsburgh Steelers fist.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the pictures is asked to contact Pittsburgh police.
