PITTSBURGH - John Chapman, the man behind bars on multiple charges in connection with the disappearance of a Bethel Park woman, is set to face a judge Tuesday morning.
Chapman, 39, will appear in court for a bond hearing.
Chapman has been in jail since Friday, charged with kidnapping Jaime Feden, 33, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 15. He confessed to murdering her in Las Vegas.
Police said Chapman confessed to driving Feden to Las Vegas sometime around Sept. 25, suffocating her and leaving her to die.
Timeline of Bethel Park woman's disappearance, man's alleged confession of her murder
Police in Las Vegas found a body, but it has not yet been identified.
Chapman has not been charged with Feden's murder.
WPXI's Gabrielle DeLuca will be in the courtroom for Chapman's hearing. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
