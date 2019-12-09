  • Man who fled US following 2004 rape charge enters plea deal

    Updated:

    An Israeli man who fled from Pittsburgh to dodge rape charges entered a plea deal on Monday.

    Moshe Journo, who was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in 2004, pleaded guilty to one count each of sex assault, statutory sex assault, aggravated assault and indecent assault. 

    Related Headlines

    In exchange for that plea, the District Attorney's Office agree to withdraw the rape charge.

    Channel 11 was there in February when Journo was brought back to Pittsburgh from Israel where he had been hiding out. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Federal investigators and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office worked diligently to bring Journo back to face charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was using his tanning salon in Dormont.

    Shortly after he was initially charged, Journo fled the country with his passport which he was not ordered to surrender at the time he took flight.

    There is no agreement in place on sentencing. The hearing is set for March.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories