Man who killed Pittsburgh officer in 1996 arrested on drug, gun charges

PITTSBURGH - A man who killed a Pittsburgh police sergeant more than 20 years ago was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop for allegedly rolling through a stop sign.
Tyrek Booker, 40, who also goes by the name, Tyree, was pulled over in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood at about 7:40 p.m., Pittsburgh police said.
Officers smelled marijuana in car and allegedly saw partially burned joints in the ashtray and center console, police said. A search allegedly turned up crack, powder cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, ammunition and a handgun.
Officers also allegedly found marijuana cigars and crack in Booker’s pockets, police said.
Booker is charged with possession, possession with intent to deliver and gun crimes.
In 1996, Booker was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Sgt. James Taylor during an argument outside Taylor’s home.
