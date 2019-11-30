PITTSBURGH - A man collapsed and lost consciousness while working on a scaffold platform in Pittsburgh, and emergency responders made a daring rescue.
Police said the man suffered a "medical episode" while working on the scaffolding on North Franklin Street around 3 p.m. Friday. The man – who was not identified – was working with a crew that was doing masonry work between two buildings that were only three feet apart.
According to investigators, EMS crews were able to get about 40 feet high onto the platform to treat the victim, where he regained consciousness but was unable to move.
Because of this, rescue teams had to devise an elaborate rope and pulley system to get him into a harness so they could lower him to the ground.
Crews were unable to through the ends of the scaffolding or get him up to the roof, so they used the little space between the buildings to lower him. The rescue took about an hour.
That man was then taken to Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition.
