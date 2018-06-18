PITTSBURGH - A man who crashed a dump truck through a security gate at the FBI office in Pittsburgh in 2016 was sentenced Monday.
Thomas Ross was sentenced to time served, which was 23 months in custody.
Ross had faced up to 10 years in prison for the July 26, 2016, incident.
Surveillance video showed Ross ramming the truck through the gate after threatening police by revving his engine and yelling, “I need to see the FBI. I have a bomb and will blow this place up.”
Ross, of New Waterford, Ohio, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from the incident.
He is also required to serve 6-12 months at the Salvation Army Substance Treatment program.
Ross also $45,000 in restitution, including $20,000 to the FBI.
He also is not allowed to visit the Pittsburgh FBI office without prior consent.
