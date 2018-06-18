  • Man who rammed Pittsburgh FBI gate sentenced

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man who crashed a dump truck through a security gate at the FBI office in Pittsburgh in 2016 was sentenced Monday.

    Thomas Ross was sentenced to time served, which was 23 months in custody.

    Related Headlines

    PREVIOUS STORY: Man spotted at FBI building week before he rammed entrance gate with truck

    Ross had faced up to 10 years in prison for the July 26, 2016, incident.

    Surveillance video showed Ross ramming the truck through the gate after threatening police by revving his engine and yelling, “I need to see the FBI. I have a bomb and will blow this place up.”

    Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Gordon Loesch. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Ross, of New Waterford, Ohio, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from the incident.

    He is also required to serve 6-12 months at the Salvation Army Substance Treatment program.

    Ross also $45,000 in restitution, including $20,000 to the FBI.

    He also is not allowed to visit the Pittsburgh FBI office without prior consent. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man who rammed Pittsburgh FBI gate sentenced

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man spared more jail time in 2016 FBI office gate crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Air Quality Alert: Level orange for third straight day in Pittsburgh area.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute