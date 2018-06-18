Man who rammed Pittsburgh FBI gate to be sentenced

PITTSBURGH - A man who crashed a dump truck through a security gate at the FBI office in Pittsburgh in 2016 will be sentenced Monday.
Thomas Ross faces up to 10 years in prison for the July 26, 2016, incident.
Related Headlines
PREVIOUS STORY: Man spotted at FBI building week before he rammed entrance gate with truck
Surveillance video showed Ross ramming the truck through the gate after threatening police by revving his engine and yelling, “I need to see the FBI. I have a bomb and will blow this place up.”
Ross, of New Waterford, Ohio, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- State police investigating officer-involved shooting
- Dead great white shark washes ashore on California beach
- Coroner responds to motorcycle crash
- VIDEO: PAWS Act would protect pets involved in domestic violence cases
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}