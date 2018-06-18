  • Man who rammed Pittsburgh FBI gate to be sentenced

    PITTSBURGH - A man who crashed a dump truck through a security gate at the FBI office in Pittsburgh in 2016 will be sentenced Monday.

    Thomas Ross faces up to 10 years in prison for the July 26, 2016, incident.

    Surveillance video showed Ross ramming the truck through the gate after threatening police by revving his engine and yelling, “I need to see the FBI. I have a bomb and will blow this place up.”

    Ross, of New Waterford, Ohio, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from the incident.

