ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. - A man was re-arrested Monday morning after he was taken into custody for a protection from abuse violation and escaped from a hospital in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Alan-Michael Taylor, 23, of Vandergrift, was initially taken into custody after he was involved in a crash shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, police said.
Taylor was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police said while he was being evaluated, he walked out of the hospital and was believed to have stolen a burgundy and silver 1992 Ford F-250 from a nearby construction site.
Police re-arrested Taylor in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania State Police tweeted shortly after 9 a.m.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Intense winds lead to widespread damage, road closures
- Lady Gaga wins her first Academy Award with 'Shallow'
- Robert Kraft arrest warrant could be issued Monday
- VIDEO: Man fights ticket after he says cop confused hash browns for cellphone
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}