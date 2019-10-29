LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - A man who was sexually abused by a Catholic priest is now making it his mission to hold more abusers accountable.
Josh Kiley wants to see Pennsylvania’s laws changed.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Tap + above the headline to subscribe to alerts for the very latest updates on this ongoing court case.
"The victims that get into the compensation fund have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and it is hush money," said Kiley.
Kiley was abused by Father John Sweeney while attending Saint Margaret Mary in Lower Burrell. He came forward, and his case was highlighted in the state’s 2018 grand jury report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Repairs underway, Pittsburgh street could be closed for months after bus falls in sinkhole
- Civil lawsuit dismissed between the family of Antwon Rose, City of East Pittsburgh, Michael Rosfeld
- Pa. bill to allow 3 Sunday hunting days altered in state House
- VIDEO: Neighbors of extreme haunted house start petition to shut it down
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
“They have spent more than $10 million from 2011 to 2018 in lobbying, and they have spent the most money in Pennsylvania,” Kiley said.
Kiley, along with attorney Mitchell Garabedian – who was featured in the movie “Spotlight” – has become nationally recognized for representing clergy sex abuse victims.
Now, both men want state lawmakers to reform the state’s statute of limitations laws, so that additional clergy and the church can be held accountable.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}