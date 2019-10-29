  • Man who was sexually abused by Catholic priest wants reform to Pennsylvania law

    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - A man who was sexually abused by a Catholic priest is now making it his mission to hold more abusers accountable.

    Josh Kiley wants to see Pennsylvania’s laws changed.

    "The victims that get into the compensation fund have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, and it is hush money," said Kiley.

    Kiley was abused by Father John Sweeney while attending Saint Margaret Mary in Lower Burrell. He came forward, and his case was highlighted in the state’s 2018 grand jury report.

    “They have spent more than $10 million from 2011 to 2018 in lobbying, and they have spent the most money in Pennsylvania,” Kiley said.

    Kiley, along with attorney Mitchell Garabedian – who was featured in the movie “Spotlight” – has become nationally recognized for representing clergy sex abuse victims.

    Now, both men want state lawmakers to reform the state’s statute of limitations laws, so that additional clergy and the church can be held accountable.

     

