Man will go to trial for allegedly stabbing bosses as he was being fired

PITTSBURGH - A man accused of stabbing his bosses as he was being fired from a popular Pittsburgh restaurant will go to trial.
The co-owners of Bigham Tavern on Mt. Washington both testified Wednesday and recounted how their former employee allegedly came at them with a knife, stabbing both of them and putting them in the hospital for days.
