  • Man will go to trial for allegedly stabbing bosses as he was being fired

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man accused of stabbing his bosses as he was being fired from a popular Pittsburgh restaurant will go to trial.

    The co-owners of Bigham Tavern on Mt. Washington both testified Wednesday and recounted how their former employee allegedly came at them with a knife, stabbing both of them and putting them in the hospital for days.

    WATCH THE FULL REPORT BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories