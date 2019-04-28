  • Man with dementia found after missing from local senior home

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Police have found a man who was missing and has dementia.

    Brentwood police were looking for John Manjack, 79, who hadn't been seen since 10 p.m. Saturday.

    Manjack was found safe and unhurt in Bellevue.

    He had disappeared from Heritage Manor Senior Living.

