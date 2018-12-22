0 Man with long list of code violations, tax issues in city meets with mayor for business meeting

PITTSBURGH - A man who has a checkered past with the City of Pittsburgh had a meeting with the mayor Friday, but it wasn’t about the history of code violations at properties that he owns.

Prasad Margabandu owns several properties in Pittsburgh and Swissvale, and he’s faced numerous code violations in both.

“We have all of it taken care of. You should go look at the properties, they're all clean. I have three property managers and everything's been maintained on a weekly basis,” he told Target 11’s Rick Earle after the meeting.

However, there are still cases pending and Target 11 discovered that taxes on a property he owns in Arlington Heights haven’t been paid for at least four years.

But the meeting Friday wasn’t about that, it was about a new plan he has to redevelop some of the property.

“We are working on a startup company and we have a few apps and we wanted to get his input on how it could help the city,” Margabandhu said.

Among those plans, he said he plans to turn Arlington Heights property with unpaid taxes into a tech center.

“It's about doing the right thing. I at least give 100 people a job here. I try to help as many people in the world as I do. I definitely play a pretty decent impact in Pittsburgh,” he said.

The mayor's spokesman told Target 11 Margabandhu is developing an app that links students to internships and he's looking at a space in East Liberty.

