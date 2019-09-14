McKEESPORT, Pa. - Police in McKeesport are asking for the public's help locating a missing man who was last seen Friday after leaving a doctor's office.
Robert Harris, 61, suffers from "severe medical problems" and can't be without his medication for more than 24 hours, police said.
Harris' address is listed as the New Life Personal Care Home, the same facility where former Pittsburgh Steelers player Sam Davis was found dead after he was reported missing.
Harris was last seen about 9 a.m. after leaving a doctor's office on Library Road in Castle Shannon.
Harris is white and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or dial 911.
