Man, woman accused of growing marijuana with young child in home

Two people are facing more than 200 criminal counts for an alleged marijuana grow operation police say they found in the same home as a young child.
Aaron Leeper and Tabitha Nalbone are facing child endangerment and drug charges.
According to police, their investigation began after a call to Children and Youth Services. The caller stated that a 4-year-old was living in a home with access to drugs.
When officers searched the home, they found a marijuana growing operation in the basement but it was empty, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you
- Man dies after girlfriend drags him with van, police say
- Stormy Daniels on '60 Minutes': 5 revelations from the interview
- VIDEO: Stranger Helps Struggling Mother During Nightmare Trip to Target
They also found garbage bags filled with several hundred empty stamp bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida learned how the suspects tried to deflect blame when interviewed by police. That part of the story, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}