PITTSBURGH - A man and a woman were shot early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood, police said.
Officers were called about 2 a.m. to the 800 Block of Mt. Pleasant Road for the shooting.
A woman was found shot multiple times in her lower body, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A man who was also shot initially fled the scene, but returned to seek medical attention, according to police. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
