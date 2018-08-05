  • Man, woman injured in crossfire during shooting in Greenfield

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were shot in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood on Saturday after being caught in crossfire, according to police.

    Police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Kaercher Street and Greenfield Avenue around 4:13 p.m.

    Gunfire was exchanged between people in at least two vehicles, according to police.

    RELATED: Man, woman shot outside Pittsburgh Giant Eagle

    Police said a man and a woman were caught in the crossfire. The woman was shot in the arm and the man was shot in the hand.

    Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital, according to police.

    The woman was released and the man is in stable condition. 

    This is the second shooting in the area in the past two days. 

    Police are also investigating another report of shots fired on Beechwood Boulevard within the same hour. We're working to learn if all incidents are connected.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories