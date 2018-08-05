0 Man, woman injured in crossfire during shooting in Greenfield

PITTSBURGH - Two people were shot in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood on Saturday after being caught in crossfire, according to police.

JUST IN: Pittsburgh PIO said two ppl were shot. Those two men in gray shirts in handcuffs, later released, are NOT related to the shooting. Working to learn more. @WPXI — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018

Police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Kaercher Street and Greenfield Avenue around 4:13 p.m.

Gunfire was exchanged between people in at least two vehicles, according to police.

RELATED: Man, woman shot outside Pittsburgh Giant Eagle

Police said a man and a woman were caught in the crossfire. The woman was shot in the arm and the man was shot in the hand.

Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The woman was released and the man is in stable condition.

Large police presence at this Sunoco station on Beechwood Blvd. I see one vehicle with a bullet hole. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JbJHgiy7T8 — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018

This is the second shooting in the area in the past two days.

Police are also investigating another report of shots fired on Beechwood Boulevard within the same hour. We're working to learn if all incidents are connected.

We’re now at the intersection of Beechwood Blvd. and Lilac St. in Greenfield where witnesses tell me shots were fired and a man was hurt. They say he went to Mercy Hospital. I’m working on finding out the details and IF there is a connection to earlier shooting. @WPXI — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) August 4, 2018

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.