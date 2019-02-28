Man, woman sentenced to 5½ to 15 years in girl's death

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Wingard and 29-year-old Angalina Miller pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Somerset Co. couple pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of infant
- Couple arrested after infant girl dies of brain injury
Somerset borough police said Arianna Miller was taken to Somerset Hospital in April 2017 and died five days later at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said Tuesday she believes Wingard was responsible, but Miller was equally culpable in not immediately seeking medical treatment for the girl.
Wingard apologized in court to the family "for all the suffering they've been through." An attorney for Miller said "She's never going to get past the death of her daughter, but this will bring her some closure."
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}