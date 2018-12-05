  • Man, woman shot in car before crashing into porch

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were shot while they were in a car, which then crashed, early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, authorities said.

    Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. to North Franklin Street, where a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. A ShotSpotter device detected the gunshots.

    The woman was found behind a home with at least one gunshot wound to the torso, police said. The man was found inside a home with at least one gunshot wound to the leg.

    The victims were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital. Police said the woman was listed in critical condition and the man in serious condition.

    Investigators said the victims were in their car when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired at them.

    The man who was shot tried to drive away, but he crashed into the back porch of a home, according to police.

