  Man, woman shot in Giant Eagle parking lot, officials say

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8 P.M. - Investigators are searching for at least one shooter tonight after two people were transported to the hospital in Greenfield.

    Police they got calls for a “gun battle” after a man and woman were shot in the parking lot at the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue.

    The shooting prompted a lockdown at the Giant Eagle, forcing shoppers to one side of the store for two hours.

    A woman inside Giant Eagle told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca the store was on lockdown for two hours.

    UPDATE 6:55 P.M. - A woman inside Giant Eagle told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca the store was on lockdown for two hours.

    UPDATE 6:26 P.M. - Investigators said they are searching for at least one shooter.

    UPDATE 6:18 P.M. - One woman told Channel 11 she saw someone run into the Giant Eagle for help after a reported double shooting.

    UPDATE 6 P.M. - Video from Chopper 11 spotted police beside a car with its back window shot out as well as a bus stop shelter with shattered glass. 

    UPDATE: 5:54 P.M. - Detectives are continuing to set down evidence markers in the parking lot.

    UPDATE 5:53 P.M. - Several evidence markers are surrounding grocery carts in the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot.

    Pittsburgh's Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich is at the scene.

    UPDATE: 5:51 P.M. - Witnesses tell Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca people outside of the Giant Eagle in Greenfield were ducking into cars and running in every direction when they heard shots being fired.

    UPDATE 5:46 P.M. - Two patients have been transported from the scene.

    Witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

    Police are focusing their investigation on the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot near the First National Bank.

    Police are responding to reports of shots fired near the Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood. 

    Investigators confirmed that police and medics were called to the 4200 block of Murray Avenue in Greenfield around 5:12 p.m.

    A woman at a pharmacy across the street told Channel 11 she heard about seven gunshots.

