0 Man, woman shot in Giant Eagle parking lot, officials say

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8 P.M. - Investigators are searching for at least one shooter tonight after two people were transported to the hospital in Greenfield.

Police they got calls for a “gun battle” after a man and woman were shot in the parking lot at the Giant Eagle on Murray Avenue.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at the Giant Eagle, forcing shoppers to one side of the store for two hours.

UPDATE from police: man & woman both shot at the bus stop on Loretta/Murray. Man has serious injuries, woman has minor. Police are looking for at least one other shooter tonight. Witnesses tell us there was some sort of shoot out. @WPXI https://t.co/3stal3yxZH — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 4, 2018

Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is talking to a woman who was inside the store when it was locked down for hours-- ONLY on 11 at 11.

UPDATE 6:55 P.M. - A woman inside Giant Eagle told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca the store was on lockdown for two hours.

UPDATE 6:26 P.M. - Investigators said they are searching for at least one shooter.

UPDATE 6:18 P.M. - One woman told Channel 11 she saw someone run into the Giant Eagle for help after a reported double shooting.

UPDATE 6 P.M. - Video from Chopper 11 spotted police beside a car with its back window shot out as well as a bus stop shelter with shattered glass.

UPDATE: 5:54 P.M. - Detectives are continuing to set down evidence markers in the parking lot.

VIDEO: detectives are continuing to set down evidence markers in the parking lot @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0OQlkqsODR — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 3, 2018

UPDATE 5:53 P.M. - Several evidence markers are surrounding grocery carts in the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot.

PHOTOS: 2 people transported after gunshots reported near Pittsburgh Giant Eagle

Pittsburgh's Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich is at the scene.

Several evidence markers surround grocery cars in the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot @WPXI City’s Public Safwty Director is here pic.twitter.com/rgkD1cS1xl — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 3, 2018

UPDATE: 5:51 P.M. - Witnesses tell Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca people outside of the Giant Eagle in Greenfield were ducking into cars and running in every direction when they heard shots being fired.

UPDATE 5:46 P.M. - Two patients have been transported from the scene.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

Police are focusing their investigation on the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot near the First National Bank.

BREAKING: 2 patients transported from the scene. Witnesses say their heard several gunshots. Police are focusing their investigation on the corner of the Giant Eagle parking lot, right near First National Bank. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/cG7PaoCRHG — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 3, 2018

Police are responding to reports of shots fired near the Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh's Greenfield neighborhood.

Investigators confirmed that police and medics were called to the 4200 block of Murray Avenue in Greenfield around 5:12 p.m.

BREAKING: lots of police & EMS at Giant Eagle in Greenfield. A woman tells me she heard several gunshots as she was leaving the pharmacy across the street @WPXI pic.twitter.com/mfFR7TPl64 — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 3, 2018

A woman at a pharmacy across the street told Channel 11 she heard about seven gunshots.

