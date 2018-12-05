PITTSBURGH - Two people were shot several times while they were in a car parked behind a home early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood, authorities said.
Police were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to North Franklin Street, where a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. A ShotSpotter device detected the gunshots.
The victims were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital. Police said the woman was listed in critical condition and the man in serious condition.
Investigators were seen going in and out of a home in the area.
A neighbor told Channel 11’s Mike Holden she heard about 10 gunshots.
