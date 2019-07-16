FOREST HILLS, Pa. - A tree is blocking a road in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood.
The tree on Columbus Avenue appears to be sitting on top of a car.
Neighbors told Channel 11 they don't have power.
"I was kinda teed off about because they ain’t taking action," said Walt Worthy, who told Channel 11 he'd contacted the city before about the tree. "The roots, trying to get to the water. The bricks had piled up and been pushed out."
