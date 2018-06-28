  • Manhunt underway after shots fired at police in Penn Hills

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A manhunt is underway after shots were fired at police Thursday morning in Penn Hills, Channel 11’s Mike Holden confirmed.

    Officers from multiple police departments have been called to the area of Laketon Road for the incident.

    Holden is following the search and active investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Several road closures are in place, including Laketon Road.

    Residents are being told to move from the area.

    Police have not identified who they are looking for.

    No officers were hurt.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories