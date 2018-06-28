PENN HILLS, Pa. - A manhunt is underway after shots were fired at police Thursday morning in Penn Hills, Channel 11’s Mike Holden confirmed.
Officers from multiple police departments have been called to the area of Laketon Road for the incident.
Several road closures are in place, including Laketon Road.
#BREAKING AND CONFIRMED: Suspect fired shots at police in Penn Hills.— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 28, 2018
That suspect is at large.
Multiple roads CLOSED. Closure starts at intersection of Laketon at Southern and extends past Lindburg. No officers were hurt. pic.twitter.com/SpT2qNgFR7
Residents are being told to move from the area.
Police have not identified who they are looking for.
No officers were hurt.
Just arrived on scene. Police activity along Laketon Rd near Coal Hollow Rd in Penn Hills. Officer on scene just told me to move back. “There’s someone shooting over here!” He was referring to Coal Hollow Rd. We are staying far back in a safe spot. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/x1rkxqMRKu— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 28, 2018
