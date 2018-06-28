PENN HILLS, Pa. - A manhunt is underway after a man fired shots at a police officer Thursday morning in Penn Hills, authorities said.
The man was reportedly seen about 5 a.m. trying to break into cars on Hebron Avenue.
When the officer responded, at least two shots were fired at him when he confronted the man, Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said. The officer was not injured.
Holden is following the search and active investigation for Channel 11 News at Noon.
The man fled into the woods.
Officers from multiple police departments were called to the area of Laketon Road. A drone was being used to assist in the search.
Several roads, including Laketon Road, were closed.
Residents were being told to move from the area.
Police have not identified who they are looking for, but said there is no threat to the public.
Just arrived on scene. Police activity along Laketon Rd near Coal Hollow Rd in Penn Hills. Officer on scene just told me to move back. “There’s someone shooting over here!” He was referring to Coal Hollow Rd. We are staying far back in a safe spot. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/x1rkxqMRKu— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 28, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Manhunt underway after shots fired at police in Penn Hills
- LIVE UPDATES: Antwon Rose's family attorney plans legal action against Pitt, E. Pittsburgh police
- Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock
- DNA reveals species of creature shot in Montana
- VIDEO: Indiana Teen Dies In Freak Accident While Playing Basketball
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}