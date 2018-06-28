  • Manhunt underway after shots fired at police officer in Penn Hills

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A manhunt is underway after a man fired shots at a police officer Thursday morning in Penn Hills, authorities said.

    The man was reportedly seen about 5 a.m. trying to break into cars on Hebron Avenue.

    When the officer responded, at least two shots were fired at him when he confronted the man, Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said. The officer was not injured.

    The man fled into the woods.

    Officers from multiple police departments were called to the area of Laketon Road. A drone was being used to assist in the search.

    Several roads, including Laketon Road, were closed.

    Residents were being told to move from the area.

    Police have not identified who they are looking for, but said there is no threat to the public.

