Many accused of raping teen, killing infant faces judge

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - A man accused of killing his infant child and hiding the body inside a safe is set to appear before a judge Thursday in Lawrence County.
Download the WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Police say Christopher Lee Kennedy had sex with and impregnated an underage girl.
In October of 2017, the 15-year-old gave birth, but shortly after Kennedy allegedly strangled the child.
>>PREVIOUS: Police: Man killed his baby hours after it was born to 15-year-old girl
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is in court for Kennedy’s hearing. She will have a full report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead after crab boat featured on 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes
- Babies will no longer be delivered at UPMC Mercy Hospital
- Teenager killed in shooting in Homewood South
- VIDEO: 2 Men Sought in Theft of Victoria’s Secret Store in Myrtle Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}