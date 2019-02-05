Opening up rifle deer season earlier this year could be a real possibility with a proposal by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
It would change the start of the season from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The final vote is in April, but most avid hunters are already on board.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to hunters about why they’d like to see it happen - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
